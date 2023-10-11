The Community Voted and the Green Sea turtle Won!

We’re happy to be part of another year of World Animal Day celebrations. Together we learned some fun facts about five of the endangered animals featured in The Game of Life 2, and the community came together to vote for their favourite.

🐢 In the end, the Green Sea Turtle took the prize, inspiring a new bonus outfit for every player to enjoy! Claim yours in-game right now and advocate for rare wildlife around the world.

Don’t forget to screenshot your best turtle life moments while playing and share it with all of us in the The Game of Life 2 community tab!