 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

THE GAME OF LIFE 2 update for 11 October 2023

The Community Voted and the Green Sea turtle Won!

Share · View all patches · Build 12375156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’re happy to be part of another year of World Animal Day celebrations. Together we learned some fun facts about five of the endangered animals featured in The Game of Life 2, and the community came together to vote for their favourite.

🐢 In the end, the Green Sea Turtle took the prize, inspiring a new bonus outfit for every player to enjoy! Claim yours in-game right now and advocate for rare wildlife around the world.

Don’t forget to screenshot your best turtle life moments while playing and share it with all of us in the The Game of Life 2 community tab!

Changed files in this update

The Game of Life 2 Content Depot 1455631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link