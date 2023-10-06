New Build!

New Music and SFX

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we’ve finished the music and sound effects for the Succubus boss fight, as well as the music in the Sword Break forest level

Gallery Scenes

Additionally, now all scenes in the game related to Brianna, Lexi, Jenna and Erika are unlockable and replayable through the galleries of the interactive camp girls in the camps.

