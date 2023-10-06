 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 6 October 2023

Open beta 0.9.55

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Stacks of grass/hay/straw/oats/wheat have been significantly optimized. This includes the contents of hay drying racks and wagons.
  • Buckets and other items placed on furniture will no longer fall to the floor or ground. This time for sure.
  • The unexplained disappearance of animals should now be significantly reduced.
  • We've fixed another large batch of bugs that you've reported to us.
  • All the game save files you've sent us that wouldn't load now do so without issues.
  • From now on, the residents of Zalesie also accept meals prepared by Kazimierz as gifts. Everyone has their favorites.
  • Detaching the seeder from the tractor no longer leads to an "explosion" and scattering of both machines in the vicinity.
  • Achievements on Steam are now correctly described and illustrated. They will be available to earn when the game leaves Early Access on October 20th.

