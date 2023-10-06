Open beta 0.9.55

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Fixes
- Stacks of grass/hay/straw/oats/wheat have been significantly optimized. This includes the contents of hay drying racks and wagons.
- Buckets and other items placed on furniture will no longer fall to the floor or ground. This time for sure.
- The unexplained disappearance of animals should now be significantly reduced.
- We've fixed another large batch of bugs that you've reported to us.
- All the game save files you've sent us that wouldn't load now do so without issues.
- From now on, the residents of Zalesie also accept meals prepared by Kazimierz as gifts. Everyone has their favorites.
- Detaching the seeder from the tractor no longer leads to an "explosion" and scattering of both machines in the vicinity.
- Achievements on Steam are now correctly described and illustrated. They will be available to earn when the game leaves Early Access on October 20th.
