The Matriarch update for 6 October 2023

New map, new skin, new...GAME !!!

The Matriarch update for 6 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Sinners,

V10 is live! What's new?

  • New map ‘Windmill’, with 5 pillars, new tasks and unique interactions, this new map is aimed at more experienced players (I recommend to play it with tiles x1)
  • New sacrifice device ‘The Pit’: Make sinners fall to their death for 900coins!
  • New game option ‘random code visibility’: Spice up your games by making the code more unpredictable to uncover.
  • New statistics screen: You think Bertha is always a sinner? Time to fact check! (unfortunately the data is not collected retroactively)

Next, I will investigate proximity chat, matriarch skins and more game customization options.

I'm also thrilled to announce ‘The Masquerade’ !

In this murder party game, you impersonate BOTs to hide from your hunter, while gathering enough clues to unmask & eliminate your target.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2595530/The_Masquerade/

If you enjoyed The Matriarch, there are good chances you will also enjoy ‘The Masquerade’. There is still a long way before the release, but adding it to your wishlist would help tremendously! Thanks!

Happy sinners hunting!

