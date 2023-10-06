New map, new skin, new...GAME !!!

Hey Sinners,
V10 is live! What's new?
- New map ‘Windmill’, with 5 pillars, new tasks and unique interactions, this new map is aimed at more experienced players (I recommend to play it with tiles x1)
- New sacrifice device ‘The Pit’: Make sinners fall to their death for 900coins!
- New game option ‘random code visibility’: Spice up your games by making the code more unpredictable to uncover.
- New statistics screen: You think Bertha is always a sinner? Time to fact check! (unfortunately the data is not collected retroactively)
Next, I will investigate proximity chat, matriarch skins and more game customization options.
I'm also thrilled to announce ‘The Masquerade’ !
In this murder party game, you impersonate BOTs to hide from your hunter, while gathering enough clues to unmask & eliminate your target.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2595530/The_Masquerade/
If you enjoyed The Matriarch, there are good chances you will also enjoy ‘The Masquerade’. There is still a long way before the release, but adding it to your wishlist would help tremendously! Thanks!
Happy sinners hunting!
