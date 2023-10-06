 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reign Of Dwarf update for 6 October 2023

🔥 "Reign of Dwarf" Official Release! 🔥

Share · View all patches · Build 12374893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Adventure Awaits!

The lands of "Reign of Dwarf" are vast, treacherous, and filled with mysteries. From untouched beaches to fierce battles under the moon, every moment is a testament to survival.

  • Gather resources and secrets.

    • Build formidable fortresses.
    • Ally with fellow dwarves.
    • Conquer adversities.

But remember: only the mightiest reign here.

📽️

Join the Legacy!

Be among the first to carve out your legacy. Your throne in the world of "Reign of Dwarf" awaits!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 12374893
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1442912 Depot 1442912
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link