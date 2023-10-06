🔥 "Reign of Dwarf" Official Release! 🔥

The Adventure Awaits!
The lands of "Reign of Dwarf" are vast, treacherous, and filled with mysteries. From untouched beaches to fierce battles under the moon, every moment is a testament to survival.
-
Gather resources and secrets.
- Build formidable fortresses.
- Ally with fellow dwarves.
- Conquer adversities.
But remember: only the mightiest reign here.
Join the Legacy!
Be among the first to carve out your legacy. Your throne in the world of "Reign of Dwarf" awaits!
Changed depots in development branch