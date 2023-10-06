Update 2.9

Fellow Character Enthusiasts,

this week is a really big update with a really short changelog, so I won't even display a changes list :)

We changed exactly two things. Number 1: We increased the available range for scalings, so you can now scale your chars down to 15% of the available size. And number 2...

We added horses!

Horses are available as a new mount option for the animations idle, walk and run. Your character will be layered and positioned automacially on it, so you don't need to do anything. Also the dimensions stay exactly the same!

The only minor inconvenience - horses are only available in 4 directions, but we are still the only character creator delivering horses ;)

There might be no update next week as we are preparing for update 3.0, which might take us a while longer to complete.