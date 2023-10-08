Spooktacular Update! (0.4.2.713b)

New VFX’s, Brighter moon and a whole new Eerie Character and Haunted Content set:
Characters:
- Headless Horseman
- Headless Knight
- Frankenstein Monster
- Halloween Ghost
- Halloween Witch
- Baba Yaga
- Clawing Claw (severed hand)
- Ghoul Zombie
- Skinless Zombie
- Vampire Lady
- Pumpkin Lord
- Scarecrow 01, 02
- Ragdoll
- Puppet
- Teddy Bear
- Haunted Porcelain Doll
- Serial Killer 01, 02, 03
- Killer Clown 01, 02
- Ringmaster
- Lady Ghost 04, 05
- Horror Nurse
- Creeper
- Slenderman
- Skull Monster
- Hell Priest
Content:
- Medical Bed & Wheelchairs
- Circus Props
- Corpses
- Gore Body parts
- Gravestones
- Halloween Pumpkins
- Mausoleum
- Halloween Decoration Props
- Coffins
- Creepy Houses
- VIP Sarcophagus
- Abandoned Playground
Changed files in this update