RPG Stories update for 8 October 2023

Spooktacular Update! (0.4.2.713b)

8 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New VFX’s, Brighter moon and a whole new Eerie Character and Haunted Content set:

Characters:

  • Headless Horseman
  • Headless Knight
  • Frankenstein Monster
  • Halloween Ghost
  • Halloween Witch
  • Baba Yaga
  • Clawing Claw (severed hand)
  • Ghoul Zombie
  • Skinless Zombie
  • Vampire Lady
  • Pumpkin Lord
  • Scarecrow 01, 02
  • Ragdoll
  • Puppet
  • Teddy Bear
  • Haunted Porcelain Doll
  • Serial Killer 01, 02, 03
  • Killer Clown 01, 02
  • Ringmaster
  • Lady Ghost 04, 05
  • Horror Nurse
  • Creeper
  • Slenderman
  • Skull Monster
  • Hell Priest

Content:

  • Medical Bed & Wheelchairs
  • Circus Props
  • Corpses
  • Gore Body parts
  • Gravestones
  • Halloween Pumpkins
  • Mausoleum
  • Halloween Decoration Props
  • Coffins
  • Creepy Houses
  • VIP Sarcophagus
  • Abandoned Playground

