Live Now. October Update - Week #1



Slime? Climb?:

NPC's on lifts, now move with lift when pushed with block. Rather than die or pushed off lift.

Made lift stop when lift has hit block below, when moving down.

Lifts now don't explode when colliding with another lift when moving up/down.

Stopped NPC flashing when pushed up by crusher.

NPC's now don't climb/drop down Left/Right when pushed up by a crusher.

Balloon's now burst when coming into contact with sharp hazards.

Added visual representation of hazard blocks.







Added Rock hazard.







Please note.

At the moment I'm chucking in all the assists/hazards, they will probably in the future, be slowly introduced as you make your way through the levels.

Thank you for your time, see you next week.