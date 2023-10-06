 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NASCAR Arcade Rush update for 6 October 2023

NASCAR Arcade Rush Patch 1.0.0.3 is available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12374598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Racers!

We've been listening to your feedback, and we're revving up to bring you a more personalized NASCAR Arcade Rush experience with this latest update!

General:

  • Skip the Intros: We know you're eager to hit the track, so we've added the option to skip those intro videos by pressing ESC on your keyboard or A on your Xbox Controller. Get straight into the action!

  • Language Freedom: No more restrictions based on your system language settings. Now, in the settings menu, you have the freedom to choose from a variety of languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Dutch.

Rev up your engines and enjoy these exciting updates in NASCAR Arcade Rush!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2192061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link