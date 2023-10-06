Content Patch 967

We refined the interface
- The items to assemble in the special bag now have a percentage displayed to make them easier to read.
- The purchase option for Ryzhome and Rywards items has been improved to be easier to understand, and shows, whenever it's possible, how to get the reward.
- The design of the Notes app has been improved.
- Info option from the context menu has been removed; an "i" icon has been added on the right side of the target's name, when the target is a player, instead. It opens the Profile app for the targeted player.
- "Ask politely" is now the default option; deactivation is still possible in the Guild app or in rumors. Please note that the option is disabled for new players until they have left Silan.
Target like a pro
- The /tar command has been improved: you can now use the special characters "*" and "?":
- "*" matches any sequence of characters (including the empty set).
- "?" matches any character (but exactly one).
Here are a few examples:
- /tar *kin (targets izakin, madakin, but not kincher)
- /tar izak?n (targets izakin, izakan, but not izakoo)
- /tar m*kan (targets madakan or mekan)
Take notes
- The Profile app has been reworked from scratch. You can now add notes while viewing another player's profile. The notes are personal: only the player who added them can read them.
- You can find player notes in the Notes app with the @Players tag. They are also all prefixed with @ such as in @Ulukyn.
Roleplay tags/badges for all!
- Players who were unable to select Roleplay tags/badges during character creation can do it now. Careful though: you can choose only two, and your decision is final!
Bye bye little bug
- Certain entities were invisible in certain locations. That bug is fixed.
We remains at your disposal for any additional information and best wishes to you!
Ryzom Team
Changed files in this update