- Fixed potential loss of input during shifts.
- The loading background has been reinstated on MacOS.
- Improved the search in scene functionality.
- Achievements related to rating online maps, has been added for people who did not create an account.
- Characters gained the ability to walk in online maps.
- Some extra profanity filters were added.
Hidden Through Time 2 update for 6 October 2023
Patch 1.0.35
Patchnotes via Steam Community
