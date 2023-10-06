 Skip to content

Hidden Through Time 2 update for 6 October 2023

Patch 1.0.35

Patch 1.0.35

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed potential loss of input during shifts.
  • The loading background has been reinstated on MacOS.
  • Improved the search in scene functionality.
  • Achievements related to rating online maps, has been added for people who did not create an account.
  • Characters gained the ability to walk in online maps.
  • Some extra profanity filters were added.

