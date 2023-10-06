Update 0.3 includes:
- 10 new pictures (280,000 px.);
- ability to upload custom pictures;
- Fixed several minor bugs.
Upload your own pictures.
It is now possible to change the image scale.
When indexing colors, a new algorithm is used - Median cut.
The game by default has a limit on the width and height of the loaded image, which is 1024 px. If the picture is larger than the specified size, it will be automatically scaled.
The user can remove the limit on the size of the uploaded image by adding the following parameter to the config.json file:
"unlockLimitUpload":true
or change the limit (increase or decrease) by adding:
"maxLimitUpload":2048
Examples of these fields are in the _configdefault.json file.
Changed files in this update