Early Access available NOW! 🐶

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Alchemists!

We are pleased to announce that after continuous work and player feedback, our game Alchemist: The Potion Monger is releasing now in Early Access!

First off let's start with a brand-new trailer:



It's finally time for you to get into the magical world of alchemy and anthropomorphic animals!

However, it's just the beginning of our alchemical journey, in the Early Access period we are committed to involving our community in the development process through various channels, including Discord, Steam Discussions, and social media.

We'll continuously add new things to the game and improve on the existing ones.

We encourage you to share your feedback, suggestions, and bug reports with us!

Help us make Alchemist: The Potion Monger the game of your dreams!

Based on your opinions we'll soon release a roadmap with the most important things we'll add during EA.

CLICK ON THE DOGE

[url=https://discord.gg/dM86zCQdY5]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42982753/2f42b19904995a0ec6e10833d264ca79733e6106.png)

[/url]

Looking forward to our adventures together,

ASG Team