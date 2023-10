Ocnus Theory is now available! The climb starts now.

To anyone That chooses to attempt the climb, I humbly tHank you. It will not always be an easy task, but wIth creativity, patience, and a touch of couRage I'm certain you will reach the top. But Do remain cautious... I've tried my best to Lock it Away Yet it always returns to mE in my dreams... my dreams... my dreams... It Remains in my dreams...