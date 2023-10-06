Town Girls 0.3.3.0

Here's what's changed:

Fixed a bug on Amber's first date where a silhouette would appear at the start.

Fixed a bug where Amber's second date objects would appear on her first date revisit.

Fixed a bug where Sierra's date 2 complete gallery note had a black border.

Fixed a bug where after completing Sierra's second date, her gallery note would cover to amber's note.

Fixed where you could date Sierra at any time.

Fixed a bug where balls/ovaries would not empty after sex.

Added Sierra's 7th starting image.