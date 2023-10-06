 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Town Girls update for 6 October 2023

Town Girls 0.3.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12374309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's what's changed:

  1. Fixed a bug on Amber's first date where a silhouette would appear at the start.

  2. Fixed a bug where Amber's second date objects would appear on her first date revisit.

  3. Fixed a bug where Sierra's date 2 complete gallery note had a black border.

  4. Fixed a bug where after completing Sierra's second date, her gallery note would cover to amber's note.

  5. Fixed where you could date Sierra at any time.

  6. Fixed a bug where balls/ovaries would not empty after sex.

  7. Added Sierra's 7th starting image.

  8. Added Sierra's third date.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2212601 Depot 2212601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link