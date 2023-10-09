 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nature Playtest update for 9 October 2023

Rules Version 50 of Nature Board Game

Share · View all patches · Build 12374294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rules version 50. We nerfed Opportunistic, Intelligence, and Claws, and removed the former Social Trait. This should simplify the math and complexity of each Trait, and makes the base set a bit tighter, which will increase the impact of each subsequent module. Have fun and let us know what you think in Discord.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491292
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491293
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link