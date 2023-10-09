Rules version 50. We nerfed Opportunistic, Intelligence, and Claws, and removed the former Social Trait. This should simplify the math and complexity of each Trait, and makes the base set a bit tighter, which will increase the impact of each subsequent module. Have fun and let us know what you think in Discord.
Nature Playtest update for 9 October 2023
Rules Version 50 of Nature Board Game
Patchnotes via Steam Community
