v3.0.1 Hotfix for Worlds and Modding

Hey Keepers,
René here, i made a big mistake! I accidentally omitted the fixes we made vor v2.6.2 and v2.6.3 from yesterdays v3.0. That means that some of the things that were fixed before broke again. I now pulled the fixes over to the current build and got v3.0.1 ready.
Please let me know if you experience any issues. Best reported on our Discord Server, as it's easiest to share files there.
Generally this is important:
**
- if you experience crashes especially when the game tries to start, first try to unsubscribe from all mods. They might not be compatible yet.
- if you continue a savegame from v2, it might not work correctly
**
Apart from pulling in the old fixes, i fixed the invulnerability effect of the artillery dome being misplaced. I also updated the localisation from crowdin. The new dome tutorials were not completely translated yet, but now are in some more languages. If you ever want to help out make the localization of your language more complete or simply better, check out our community translation project :)
https://crowdin.com/project/dome-keeper
Just for completeness, these were the fixes from before.
Changelog V2.6.2
- Fixed achievement "Thorough" for mining map completely not triggering
- Fixed assessor not being able to pick up dropped gadgets inside dome
- Fixed music cycles being one-off
- Fixed prestige score hud showing 0 as total when multiplier was zero (for countdown)
- Fixed prestige score hud adding a plus sing in front of negative changes (like +-2 instead of -2)
- Fixed exploit around friendly mode
- Fixed some false positives of cheat detection in countdown mode
- Modding: updated mod loader to v6.1
- Modding: fixed existing upgrades appearing twice if they were changed through a mod
- Modding: better support for adding your own game modes
- Modding: whitelisted HelloWorld-RunLogger and Ste-Petmagotchi for prestige runs
Changelog V2.6.3
- fixed worlds already showing up in relic hunt that you hadn't unlocked yet
- fixed getting stuck playing the same world and palette over and over again after some specific game loading situations
- if some mod content was used in the loadout screen and the mod was later unsubscribed to, it should revert to default options instead of showing an empty space now
Changed files in this update