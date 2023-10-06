v3.0.1 Hotfix for Worlds and Modding

Hey Keepers,

René here, i made a big mistake! I accidentally omitted the fixes we made vor v2.6.2 and v2.6.3 from yesterdays v3.0. That means that some of the things that were fixed before broke again. I now pulled the fixes over to the current build and got v3.0.1 ready.

Please let me know if you experience any issues. Best reported on our Discord Server, as it's easiest to share files there.

Generally this is important:

if you experience crashes especially when the game tries to start, first try to unsubscribe from all mods. They might not be compatible yet.

if you continue a savegame from v2, it might not work correctly

Apart from pulling in the old fixes, i fixed the invulnerability effect of the artillery dome being misplaced. I also updated the localisation from crowdin. The new dome tutorials were not completely translated yet, but now are in some more languages. If you ever want to help out make the localization of your language more complete or simply better, check out our community translation project :)

https://crowdin.com/project/dome-keeper

Just for completeness, these were the fixes from before.

Changelog V2.6.2

Fixed achievement "Thorough" for mining map completely not triggering

Fixed assessor not being able to pick up dropped gadgets inside dome

Fixed music cycles being one-off

Fixed prestige score hud showing 0 as total when multiplier was zero (for countdown)

Fixed prestige score hud adding a plus sing in front of negative changes (like +-2 instead of -2)

Fixed exploit around friendly mode

Fixed some false positives of cheat detection in countdown mode

Modding: updated mod loader to v6.1

Modding: fixed existing upgrades appearing twice if they were changed through a mod

Modding: better support for adding your own game modes

Modding: whitelisted HelloWorld-RunLogger and Ste-Petmagotchi for prestige runs

Changelog V2.6.3