Frostpunk Newsfeed Update

Hear me! Hear me, New Londoners!

Today we're presenting a new way for all Frostpunk players to keep up with news surrounding 11 bit studios and our upcoming games and events.

After launching Frostpunk you'll notice a Newsfeed panel, tucked away in the corner of your screen, which will be updated with exciting news such as the first look at the city in Frostpunk 2.

If you think it's too much, you can disable the Newsfeed in the game settings or temporarily hide it by clicking the bell icon and peek at it by clicking again.

Take care,

11 bit studios