- Fixed an issue that could cause severe frame drop in endless battles
- Fixed a bug where advanced classes would get +2 STA on level up
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 6 October 2023
Patch v1.1.18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2485551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update