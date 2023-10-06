Weekly News

Moin Moin

This week, the experimental branch will transition to the standard branch.

There are some major changes to this as well:

the assistance system has been kicked out (but all positive effects have remained)

the workstations are automatically assigned as soon as you hire someone

the camera can be locked in orbit mode or outdoor mode

the flowing resources have got overviews

the languages in the game are now loaded via csv files and can be changed more easily this way

There are also two minor things that have been changed. In the patch notes to the update you can find the corresponding entries.

Regarding the flowing resources overviews, let's say that this is not the final version yet. In any case, we will add numbers to the overviews so that it is easier to see how much is flowing where and whether the tubes are at capacity or not.

In the next week there will probably be no news, because we are not in the office that week.

See you the week after.