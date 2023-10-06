Hotfix #9 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

Another hotfix is now live for Baldur’s Gate 3, taking care of multiple bugs, issues and crashes.

Wish your hirelings looked a little more… glamorous? Worry no longer! We’ve given it a kick, and the Magic Mirror will now allow your hirelings to change their appearance! The same restrictions apply as when you edit your Tav, but we hope this enables you to create the party of your dreams. Or, someone else’s nightmares. We can’t wait to see it.

In addition, you can now change your name through the Magic Mirror. We’ll be using this to add Cool in front of every one of our characters, but you do you.

Once again, thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3, and for taking the time to report these issues to us.

CHANGES