BETA update: COSELEY c.7

Loads of tiny fixes and enhancements in this one. The points at the top in bold are probably the ones you'll care about most.

- Zoom-to-cursor is back! I've reworked it from my eccentric experimental version to be more what people expected, and switched it on by default. You can still turn it off in the options menu if you don't like it

- Experimental auto-arrange changes; undo button, separate merge and arrange, variant ordering on reclick

- It's now possible to dream on a Memory when night comes, preserving it for the following day