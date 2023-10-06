BETA update: COSELEY c.7

Loads of tiny fixes and enhancements in this one. The points at the top in bold are probably the ones you'll care about most.
- Zoom-to-cursor is back! I've reworked it from my eccentric experimental version to be more what people expected, and switched it on by default. You can still turn it off in the options menu if you don't like it
- Experimental auto-arrange changes; undo button, separate merge and arrange, variant ordering on reclick
- It's now possible to dream on a Memory when night comes, preserving it for the following day
- TAKE NOTE! If a Soul card becomes contaminated after this update, it will sometimes be able to pass on the contamination to books
- Dedicated verb icons for workstations
- More performance optimisations! Still ongoing, still experimental
- There's now a second phonograph in the House on new saves only. The Governor's phonograph also now accepts different aspects (run something through it to update)
- The harp in the Windlit Gallery is a little different (on new saves only)
- One candelabrum moved in the nave of St Brandan's so you get a little more space in the window-shelf
- Entrance hall chairs now show in front of shelved objects
- Added a visible path down from Earl Brian's field to make the cliff-link clearer
- Added an extra quarter-second delay to the room preview window
- Swimming in the sea is now possible, though not always wise, and a swimmer should ensure they know where their towel is
- Examining Fabric no longer destroys it
- Clean fresh linen now has restorative properties
- Added a small feature to make the endgame, and rare scenarios in the midgame, easier
- Added a Revert button to the crafting helper panel, which returns the window to the first available recipe
- The Librarian can now burn correspondence
- Added a missing connection from Gullscry Loggia to Gaol Bridge
- Lucid Tarot cards in ending screens display at a better ratio
- Fixed some Ouranoscopy hint and recipe issues, and added a new recipe
- Fixed some Stone Stories hint and recipe issues, and added a new recipe
- Options in crafting helper panel are slightly easier to click
- Fixed an irritation where mousing over Period aspect could bring up an irrelevant unlock preview tooltip
- Father Schaller now admits that he reads Sanskrit
- Westcott Room scroll cubbies now work
- Fixed an issue where Memories found as random gathers would sometimes only appear once (with thanks to M.W.)
- Wormwood Dream is persistent
- Crafting is no longer possible in bed. It was rarely useful, usually confusing, always a health and safety issue
-A terminological issue re: scientific instrumentation has been addressed.
- You'll no longer get two simultaneous Numa incidents when playing on 6x speed
- Added a missing sound for some small things being dropped
- The Mirrors in the Hall of Division now accept Grail (as usual, you'll need to run a recipe through them to see this, if you're playing an existing save)
- Fixed a problem where detail messages weren't showing on consumable objects when they were Considered
- Clearer slot labelling on Skills
- Saves and Backups button doesn't suffer from desynced text
- You'll only see the Wisdom Tree tip once (finally got around to this)
- HOTFIX: nasty bit of borked JSON output
- HOTFIX: auto-arrange button wasn't working
- HOTFIX: can drag to move in Wisdoms tree again
Changed depots in beta branch