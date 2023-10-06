Light Speed Ride Out v0.37 is live!

With this update, additional contract missions and items will be added. Furthermore, some bugs and balancing issues related to active slot part upgrades will be addressed.

Feel free to post your feedback on our Discord server. The feedback of the community is very important in the process of creating this game. Feature requests and a supportive dialogue with the players is much appreciated.

Join us on Discord:

https://discord.gg/hWnfjWrEYu

New Active Weapon added: Goliath Cannon (Alientech Weapon)

New Active Weapon added: Bio Beam (Biotech Weapon)

New Active Weapon added: Photon Turret (Range Damage Weapon)

Contract added: Xenotech Flight

Contract added: Biogenetic Voyage

Contract added: Trigger Happy

Chance to get Active Slot Part Upgrade on Level up 25%->30%

Bug fixed: "Missing active slot part info on upgrades" bug

Some menu tutorials added

Have fun!

-brimsel