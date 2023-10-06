 Skip to content

Light Speed Ride Out update for 6 October 2023

Light Speed Ride Out v0.37 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12373977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this update, additional contract missions and items will be added. Furthermore, some bugs and balancing issues related to active slot part upgrades will be addressed.

Feel free to post your feedback on our Discord server. The feedback of the community is very important in the process of creating this game. Feature requests and a supportive dialogue with the players is much appreciated.

Join us on Discord:
https://discord.gg/hWnfjWrEYu

  • New Active Weapon added: Goliath Cannon (Alientech Weapon)
  • New Active Weapon added: Bio Beam (Biotech Weapon)
  • New Active Weapon added: Photon Turret (Range Damage Weapon)
  • Contract added: Xenotech Flight
  • Contract added: Biogenetic Voyage
  • Contract added: Trigger Happy

  • Chance to get Active Slot Part Upgrade on Level up 25%->30%

  • Bug fixed: "Missing active slot part info on upgrades" bug
  • Some menu tutorials added

Have fun!
-brimsel

