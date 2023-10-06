 Skip to content

Between the Stars update for 6 October 2023

Beta Patch - v0.7.0b12

Beta Patch - v0.7.0b12

Build 12373934

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings captains!

The development of chapter 6 is almost finished. We still need to add a few more illustrations and fix some bugs and performance issues. We plan to release the public version in a couple of weeks.

Thank you for your support!

Change Log Beta Patch - v0.7.0b12
  • 50 new illustrations have been added for the events and missions of the new chapter. Some more illustrations for the final events still need to be added.
  • Some of the old illustrations have been modified.
  • Two new music themes have been added for the final missions.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Captain to be assigned more points than available for their level.
  • Fixed a bug that caused automatic weapons to fire when a battle was paused.
  • Fixed a bug that caused links to neighboring sectors in the star map not to display correctly.
  • Several errors in the text have been fixed.
  • Locations have been updated.

