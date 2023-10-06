20231006-HotFix

Ver 0.9.0.2.2310063
<Game Content Fixes>
-Text
Text correction.
-Gashapon Machine
Fixed some fashion coupon errors.
<Update>
-Building
Added toilet.
-Fashion
Add adjustment option for some head equipment and accessory.
