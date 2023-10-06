 Skip to content

HAINYA WORLD update for 6 October 2023

20231006-HotFix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver 0.9.0.2.2310063
<Game Content Fixes>

-Text
Text correction.

-Gashapon Machine
Fixed some fashion coupon errors.

<Update>

-Building
Added toilet.

-Fashion
Add adjustment option for some head equipment and accessory.

