The Last Veggies Update 0.7.8.8

Hi Players!

The last couple of weeks have been busy and between vacation and sickness there was not that much time to work on the game. Furthermore the game has had a lot of issues in the last couple of weeks since the graphics and UI Update has brought more bugs with it than expected. I have been working on those and even though I may not have found all of the issues it is much better now. I also managed to add the final GameMode in this Update! (Still a testversion of the GameMode) So now you'll be able to destroy even more Monsters on the first Map of Gamemode 3! So this update is bringing more content and old content that is now hopefully bug free! For the full report read below!

Thank you all for your support and do not hesitate to cantact me if you find any bugs or issues in the game!

I wish you all a great weekend!

Orange Sloth Games

New Content:

GameMode3:

a new gamemode has been added

there is currently one map

it brings new mechanics, enemies and more

Items:

some new items have been added (for GameMode3)

Fixes:

fixed a white graphic bug for the shop in the tutorial

changed the graphics for the reset game panel (old graphics were still in use)

fixed an issue with the scoring texts in the map selection

fixed an issue with the golden carrot amount not shown in the main menu

fixed an issue with the explosion graphics of the boom bullet

fixed an issue where you always bought the first item automatically in the shop when playing with the gamepad

fixed an issue where the game over screen did not stop the game

changed the icon for GameMode1

In Progress:

Balancing:

balancing of GameMode 3 is in progress

Tutorial:

the tutorial needs to be adjusted to include gamemode 3 as well

Achievements