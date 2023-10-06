Update 1.3.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12373436 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 10:39:10 UTC by Wendy

Fixed sync issue when players join mid game while other players have stacked pieces in hand

Fixed sync issue on large puzzle sizes when player joins mid game and pieces are being moved while they are creating puzzle

Optimized processing bulk drops to allow single drop pieces to move ahead of queue for faster response

Fixed issue with game timer becoming inaccurate after long pause times

Fixed issue with timer hours not showing correctly with over 24 hours puzzle time

Fixed issue with having stack in hand and starting a new puzzle

Fixed issue where grabbed are stuck in place and don't follow the players cursor

Fixed ability to "complete" a perfect square 1 piece puzzle

Hopefully this will put us back to stable after the big 1.3 update. Now back to working on stickers!