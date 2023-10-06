 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 6 October 2023

Update 1.3.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12373436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed sync issue when players join mid game while other players have stacked pieces in hand
Fixed sync issue on large puzzle sizes when player joins mid game and pieces are being moved while they are creating puzzle
Optimized processing bulk drops to allow single drop pieces to move ahead of queue for faster response

Fixed issue with game timer becoming inaccurate after long pause times
Fixed issue with timer hours not showing correctly with over 24 hours puzzle time

Fixed issue with having stack in hand and starting a new puzzle

Fixed issue where grabbed are stuck in place and don't follow the players cursor

Fixed ability to "complete" a perfect square 1 piece puzzle

Hopefully this will put us back to stable after the big 1.3 update. Now back to working on stickers!

Changed files in this update

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams Content Depot 1653971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link