Update 1.3.1.2

Fixed sync issue when players join mid game while other players have stacked pieces in hand
Fixed sync issue on large puzzle sizes when player joins mid game and pieces are being moved while they are creating puzzle
Optimized processing bulk drops to allow single drop pieces to move ahead of queue for faster response
Fixed issue with game timer becoming inaccurate after long pause times
Fixed issue with timer hours not showing correctly with over 24 hours puzzle time
Fixed issue with having stack in hand and starting a new puzzle
Fixed issue where grabbed are stuck in place and don't follow the players cursor
Fixed ability to "complete" a perfect square 1 piece puzzle
Hopefully this will put us back to stable after the big 1.3 update. Now back to working on stickers!
Changed files in this update