AvaKit v1.1.9 Update

Notarization tests for MacOS update have been impelemented and related guide for update will be uploaded.

AvaKit becomes better after couple of holidays. Also, new features are on development.

Your feedbacks are really helpful to develop better AvaKit 🙇‍♂️

Precise settings for automatic eye blink

Interval for eye blinking

'Interval' is the average time gap for automatic blinking, and the unit is 'second'.

To implement natural movement, 'average' concept (normal distribution) is applied. (For example, if the interval is set '4', then your model might blink randomly once every 3 or 5 seconds.)

Blink Twice

'Blink twice' literally means double-blinking.

We added this feature because people do not always blink exactly once when they blink in real.

The unit is percent(%), which means that your model will always blink once when it is set '0' while your model will always blink twice when it is set '100'.

HANA Tool applicability

HANA Tool is the tool developed by くに屋 which is used to control blendshape data.

It is often used to apply perfect sync for VRoid model and it is officially checked that the blendshapes for perfect sync with HANA Tool can be played in AvaKit without any issues.

The issue that some models cannot be imported in AvaKit is resolved.

The height-related issue that occurs with some models is resolved.

We'll always try our best to improve AvaKit. Thank you.



