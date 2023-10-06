 Skip to content

Crocogame update for 6 October 2023

1.0.6 Small difficulty curve tunings

Share · View all patches · Build 12373225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Range vipers and poison rats now gradually increase in frequency until +3 difficulty.
  • slightly buffed damage on some elite enemies

