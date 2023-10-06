- Range vipers and poison rats now gradually increase in frequency until +3 difficulty.
- slightly buffed damage on some elite enemies
Crocogame update for 6 October 2023
1.0.6 Small difficulty curve tunings
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2486761
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update