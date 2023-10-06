Notice of mini update

Share · View all patches · Build 12373131 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 10:06:22 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for enjoying Hele's Undersea City Project.

We have fixed some bugs and made some improvements that we are currently confirming.

<Fixed bugs>

∙ An issue where the in-game BGM and SE were mono.

Fixed to stereo sound source, which is the original specification.

This will allow users to enjoy sound effects and music with the original sense of presence.

∙ The cell detail panel for dwellings and the building information panel are now displayed.

∙ The drop-down in the Architecture menu has been modified to be only for Lv1.

We are planning to update the game in the future to make it even more enjoyable to play.

Thank you for your continued support of "Hele's Undersea City Project".