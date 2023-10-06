Chrono Ark EA 2.0 End Time



Hello, Fellow Arkers! Chrono Ark has been updated to EA version 2.0.

First of all, this version is a continuation from the beta branch, so if you haven’t played the beta, make sure to check the previous patch notes!

2.0 Momori beta patch notes

The previous beta added Steam Workshop support and a new Investigator, Momori.

Main Story Improvements

A major overhaul of the original main story has been completed.

Check out the new changes and additions to the original story!

Already viewed stories can be reviewed by interacting with the bed in Lucy's room.

Changed Stories

The Twelfth Adventure / Unchanging Scenery / The One and Only Clue / Hidden Truths / Rebellion / Inevitable Fate / Restored Memories / Towards the Finale / Victory or Death / Replica / Program Master

Added Final Boss and Ending

The Final Boss has been added to the game.

Along with the Final Boss, rewards for the previous boss have also been added.

There are 2 endings planned for the Main Story, and 1 is currently completed.

Token of Friendship



As previously announced, the Token of Friendship system has been added.

Gain Tokens of Friendship by giving gift items to Investigators in the campfire.

Doing this will allow you to hear the Investigator’s story and obtain a Token of Friendship.



Gift items can be obtained from defeating bosses, or purchasing them from a vending machine in the Ark.

There are currently campfire events prepared for 12 Investigators, and the Investigators who can receive gifts will be displayed in the corresponding UI.



Perfect Gamepad Support



Gamepad support has been 100% completed.

Patch Notes

Main Content

Improvements to the Main Story

Added Ending 1 for the Main Story

Added Token of Friendship system

Added Gamepad support

UI improvements

Added Standing CG for all Investigators. They are displayed whenever you talk to them!

Misc

Added 4 new event objects

Added 4 new equipment and changed some equipment effects

Added 6 new Relics

Ghost Coin : Changed effect.

Blood Mist Pain Sharing : Whenever an ally receives damage at Death's Door, now transfers 33% increased damage to all other allies.

Added 3 new Lucy Rare skills

‘Bombs Away!’ skill dropped by Bomber Clown has a new effect.

Added a new Ark Upgrade ‘Accelerate+’

Added a new NPC, Count Dochichi

You can now go to the Archive in the Crimson Wilderness to show the Investigators the truth.

Changed the BGM of a certain boss.

Black Spiked Armor, Heavenly Watcher : Buffed effect.

If you have entered Crimson Wilderness at least once, the vending machines will now be displayed on the minimap.

Pressing any key during the Loop animation will allow you to skip the Loop animation.

Selena, Helia

Added 2 new Rare skills

Changed effect of ‘Selenelion’ skill.

Lian

Removed skill upgrade ‘Countdown 2, increase damage by 25%’, added a skill upgrade that grants Parry effect.

Momori

Momori☆Charge : Damage reduction nerfed from 33% -> 20%.

Momori☆Clash! : Removed Swiftness.

Loser Detected♡ : ‘Inner Desire’ damage reduction nerfed from 50% to 33%.

Added Synergy Upgrades.

Leryn

Added a Synergy Upgrade.

Charon

Dark Sanctuary : Added a new special effect.

Dark Heal : Added a new special effect.

Let Me Absorb You! : Can now be used twice.

Bugfixes

Devil’s Horn : Fixed an issue where the game would freeze after killing an enemy with a Pain debuff skill.

Duelist Godo : Fixed an issue where the BGM would stop mid-fight.

Sizz Marionette: Fixed a bug where the skill could not be used properly as a Fixed Ability.

Ruby, Amethyst, Topaz : Fixed a bug where the effect was repeatedly activated in certain conditions.

Blood Bank : Fixed an issue where keys could be obtained indefinitely in certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the skill upgrade text would not be displayed when copying a skill in battle.

Become Quiet~☆Pyon! : Fixed a bug where the additional damage was occasionally not applied.

Scatter Darkness : Fixed a bug where if the skill was used to defeat an enemy, the Encroachment would not be applied to other enemies.

Fixed a bug where dialogue options would not display properly if the conversation was too short.

Pharos Priest: Fixed an issue where the received healing reduction was the same even with multiple stacks.

Fixed an issue where characters would take damage if receiving healing was below -100.

Fixed an issue where damage received from Pain Sharing was counted as damage inflicted by another ally.

Fixed an issue where skills with Once keyword would not be properly excluded when cast with Ilya’s Synergy Upgrade. (Sheathe : Cast this skill)

Lightbulb : Fixed an issue where certain skills would not activate its effect.

Notice - Discontinuation of Fate Episode

Hello everyone, this is Hyung-Ju Lee from AlFine.

Currently, the Fate episode is no longer viewable and will no longer be developed within Chrono Ark.

This is because the content of the story has changed from our original plan.

At the time when we decided to develop the Fate episode, we were planning to end the main story of Chrono Ark without explaining anything and reveal the details later in the Fate episode. However, much of the story that was planned to be in the Fate episode has already been added to the main story, so the Fate episode has no longer become vital to understanding the story.

Although the Fate episode was removed from the game, the setting or overall flow of the story have not changed.

However, we are still willing to develop the Fate episode as a standalone game.

Mystery, Closed Circle, Death Game, Detective, Virtual Reality.

The Fate episode was planned to be a very interesting story featuring unusual murder cases, ingenious tricks, and the paths that the Investigators took in the past.

However, since the need for the Fate episode has been diminished in the current story of Chrono Ark, it will have to wait until the next opportunity.

Thank you for your attention.