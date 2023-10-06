Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on October 6, 2023, at 18：46)

I have made the following updates:
-
We have implemented a tutorial screen.
You can use it to check various tips, interact with Logiart's interactive tutorial, and review Logiart's tips.
-
We have also made some minor graphic updates.
