Build 12372923 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 10:09:15 UTC

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

● What's New

1. New Course

AUTUMNAL EQUINOX 2023 SPECIAL

*For SP COURSE:

The difficulty of the pattern or gauge setting may be lowered based on the play of all players.

2. Bug Fixes and Improvements

Fixed an issue with audio initialization.

Fixed a graphical error with some panel skins.

Fixed a graphical error in the mode selector for some themes.

Thanks.