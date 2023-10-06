Bug fix: Updated. After completing all the content of the beta version, the player's performance did not enter the leaderboard
Railway Fugitive Playtest update for 6 October 2023
Bug fix: The player's performance did not enter the leaderboard。
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2629701
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update