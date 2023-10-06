- added separate online leaderboards for individual stages and standard settings only (Steam only)
- fixed imprecise enemy collision detection in stage 4-B
- fixed various issues when playing with DirectX 9
Eigengrau update for 6 October 2023
Version 1.2.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
