Tap Ninja v5.0.7 is live!

With this update the Gold income should be comparable to the pre-v5 income, meaning that all of the Achievements are now reasonably achievable once again.

Another is to the Elixir costs for unlocks after the Shrine - they have been increased. Why? The end game was simply too unbalanced and unreasonably too fast, there were two ways I could have gone with the balancing, either decrease the Elixir bonuses or increase the Elixir costs, the second option was chosen. Because of this, the Elixir bonuses have been boosted to compensate the increase in costs.

Apologies about the continuous number changes, but I'm hoping that this is the last of the balancing change updates. If all goes well then the work on v5.1.0 is going to begin, as a sneak peak it will include: Tier 14, unique achievements, 3 new pets, weekly riddles, and more.

● Skill Elixir costs for early and end game increased. Player Elixir has been adjusted accordingly

● Boosts to Elixir gains

● Boosts to Gold income

● Building income boosted & cost reduced

● Adjustments to Research upgrade costs

● Quest rewards for Gold & Elixir improved

● Pet passives for Critters boosted and Birds nerfed

● 'Claim All' button for Achievement rewards added

● The shuriken now will only target the clicked Firefly, until it has been taken care of

● Shift clicking in the sky now lets you throw shurikens

● Coins found by Pet Mouse now correctly award the appropriate Elixir

● Statistics for Firefly value now display more accurate values

● Pets are no longer running over each other in portrait mode