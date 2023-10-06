- (Card/Pistol) Heat of Anger: Phys. Dmg. 1->0.75x. (+1: Phys. Dmg. 1.75x->1x.)
- (Card/Shotgun) Sinner's Kiss: Mend healing is replaced with unscaled Health Restoration (3 Health).
- (Item/Trophy) Fly Trap: Health Restoration 4->3.
- (Status/Perk) Muscular: Physical Power increase per move 0.2->0.4.
- (Status/Perk) Crusader: On combo, also increases all Power by 50% for the next move.
- You can now pet Bubblegum.
- Abandoned runs and run wipes now give partial completion credits. Only applies to save data above a certain version. Run wipes with older (pre-1.0) save versions will give 0 credits due to some changes in the save structure.
- Companion equipment will be added to the inventory when the companion is killed or sacrificed.
- Entity type flags (Robot, Pest, Human etc.) are now shown in tooltips and detail screen.
- Decision event choices which involve Status effects now show their tooltips.
- Added a hint to the Brain Artifact fight, where characters who receive "Negate Barrier" will speak to point to it.
- Equipment earned from the "Knight Armor" event is now "Decent" instead of "Pristine".
- Reduced "Darkness Remains" printing batch count from 2 to 1.
- "Unseen" indicator icons are now properly cleared when Library window is closed.
- Fixed a bug where Alt weapons didn't sync to character level unless swapped to the main slots.
- Fixed a bug where Alt weapons aren't destroyed with the "Defective Enhancement Machine" event.
- Fixed issues with the "Daemon Helmet" equipment.
- Fixed a bug where status effects aren't cleared when "Old Rollerblades" and "Tape Recorder" items are sold.
- Fixed "Sapphire Cube / Fragments" item not dealing damage.
- Fixed an issue with "Punch +1" card causing damage to be calculated wrongly.
- Fixed some item counters not visually updating in certain cases.
- Fixed "Fanny Pack" counter not updating on use.
Draft of Darkness update for 6 October 2023
Update Notes for Patch v1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
- Loading history…
Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update