Draft of Darkness update for 6 October 2023

Update Notes for Patch v1.0.4

Build 12372648

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Card/Pistol) Heat of Anger: Phys. Dmg. 1->0.75x. (+1: Phys. Dmg. 1.75x->1x.)
  • (Card/Shotgun) Sinner's Kiss: Mend healing is replaced with unscaled Health Restoration (3 Health).
  • (Item/Trophy) Fly Trap: Health Restoration 4->3.
  • (Status/Perk) Muscular: Physical Power increase per move 0.2->0.4.
  • (Status/Perk) Crusader: On combo, also increases all Power by 50% for the next move.
  • You can now pet Bubblegum.
  • Abandoned runs and run wipes now give partial completion credits. Only applies to save data above a certain version. Run wipes with older (pre-1.0) save versions will give 0 credits due to some changes in the save structure.
  • Companion equipment will be added to the inventory when the companion is killed or sacrificed.
  • Entity type flags (Robot, Pest, Human etc.) are now shown in tooltips and detail screen.
  • Decision event choices which involve Status effects now show their tooltips.
  • Added a hint to the Brain Artifact fight, where characters who receive "Negate Barrier" will speak to point to it.
  • Equipment earned from the "Knight Armor" event is now "Decent" instead of "Pristine".
  • Reduced "Darkness Remains" printing batch count from 2 to 1.
  • "Unseen" indicator icons are now properly cleared when Library window is closed.
  • Fixed a bug where Alt weapons didn't sync to character level unless swapped to the main slots.
  • Fixed a bug where Alt weapons aren't destroyed with the "Defective Enhancement Machine" event.
  • Fixed issues with the "Daemon Helmet" equipment.
  • Fixed a bug where status effects aren't cleared when "Old Rollerblades" and "Tape Recorder" items are sold.
  • Fixed "Sapphire Cube / Fragments" item not dealing damage.
  • Fixed an issue with "Punch +1" card causing damage to be calculated wrongly.
  • Fixed some item counters not visually updating in certain cases.
  • Fixed "Fanny Pack" counter not updating on use.

