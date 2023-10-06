-Fixed a bug where the Cleaner used the wrong amount of resources for cleaning.
-Fixed a bug where the Saw Machine could produce the wrong amount of resources.
Total Factory update for 6 October 2023
Fix v168.36
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update