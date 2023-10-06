 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 6 October 2023

Fix v168.36

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where the Cleaner used the wrong amount of resources for cleaning.
-Fixed a bug where the Saw Machine could produce the wrong amount of resources.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2132571 Depot 2132571
