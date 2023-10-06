Ultimate Godspeed Kickstarter Launching Soon!

Hello Champions👋
WE HAVE EXCITING NEWS!🥳
Ultimate Godspeed is becoming more and more of a reality.😃 To ensure development in the last months before Early Access, we have a Kickstarter campaign planned soon!
⬇️ Please support us by bookmarking our Kickstarter here ⬇️
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/875017310/ultimate-godspeed
For you, this means that you can not only support us in our adventure, but also get your hands on "Ultimate Godspeed" in advance at a greatly reduced price!😄
More about the rewards, our funding goal and more soon.
Thanks for your help, we really appreciate it!
Ninoko🥰
