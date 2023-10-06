Ultimate Godspeed Kickstarter Launching Soon!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Champions👋

WE HAVE EXCITING NEWS!🥳

Ultimate Godspeed is becoming more and more of a reality.😃 To ensure development in the last months before Early Access, we have a Kickstarter campaign planned soon!

⬇️ Please support us by bookmarking our Kickstarter here ⬇️

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/875017310/ultimate-godspeed

For you, this means that you can not only support us in our adventure, but also get your hands on "Ultimate Godspeed" in advance at a greatly reduced price!😄

More about the rewards, our funding goal and more soon.

Thanks for your help, we really appreciate it!

Ninoko🥰