A New Chapter

👋 Ahoy, pirates of the high seas! 👋

After a period of silence on the Blazing Sails front, we're back with some significant changes. We've been hard at work below deck, and we want to give you a rundown of what to expect from this update.

What's New?

🌊 Engine Update to 4.27: We've upgraded our game engine to version 4.27, which brings improvements and optimizations to the game.

🌐 Switch to EOS (Epic Online Services): We've set our sights beyond the horizon! Blazing Sails has shifted from a Steam-based API to EOS, Epic's Online Services. This move unlocks new possibilities for the game, including an enhanced matchmaking system, setting the course for a brighter and more dynamic future.

🌐 New Servers on AWS: Our servers are back and have been rebuilt from the ground up in Amazon's AWS infrastructure. This should provide a more stable and reliable gaming experience.

🎮 New Experimental Game Mode: Introducing a new and experimental game mode called "Gungame." Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled showdown with a unique twist.

🚫 Temporary Removals: We've made some temporary adjustments for this update. Features like the conquest game mode and 2-player ships have been temporarily disabled as we fine-tune and improve them for a future release.

We appreciate your patience and support during this transition. As we launch this update, please bear in mind that there may be some hiccups along the way. Our team is dedicated to addressing any issues that may arise.

Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks. We're eager to have you back on board to experience Blazing Sails in this new era.

🏴‍☠️ The Get Up Crew