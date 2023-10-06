 Skip to content

Heads Will Roll: Reforged update for 6 October 2023

Patch 1.03, OST and Trading Cards

Build 12372071

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

The release of Heads Will Roll: Reforged is booming: we are proud to hold the line on the Steam Popular & Trending tab, boasting an impressive 90% Positive Review Score!

If you haven't already, now is the perfect time to grab your copy. We're offering a fantastic 15% discount on the game, exclusively on Steam.

PURCHASE NOW

https://store.steampowered.com/app/687800/Heads_Will_Roll_Reforged/

But that's not all! We have some exciting news that we can't wait to share with you:

Patch 1.03 is live!

  • Fixed a bug that occurred if you sided with bandits against the knight in a random encounter and prevented the battle from ending.
  • Fixed a bug that made some of the cambrai quests accessible from rennes.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented vettori from crafting a crossbow string from belts.
  • Fixed a bug that made various rennes quests to be available in the following chapters.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the player from receiving new weapons talent points after training sessions.
  • Fixed some incorrect images of various poisons and faulty interactions with them.
  • Fixed a bug with enemies spawning endlessly if the player has a torture mask equipped.
  • Fixed some errors in russian and english localizations.
  • Fixed some other various minor bugs and issues.

OST is live!

Now available on Steam: Original 11 soundtracks composed by super talented Mikhail Kazakov (KMS). Grab the Deluxe edition to get the OST and the Artbook.

Steam Trading Cards unlocked!

This is a big milestone for us, and we can't wait for you to dive into the world of collecting badges, cards, and other exciting goodies.

