Patch 1.03, OST and Trading Cards

Hi everyone,
The release of Heads Will Roll: Reforged is booming: we are proud to hold the line on the Steam Popular & Trending tab, boasting an impressive 90% Positive Review Score!
If you haven't already, now is the perfect time to grab your copy. We're offering a fantastic 15% discount on the game, exclusively on Steam.
But that's not all! We have some exciting news that we can't wait to share with you:
Patch 1.03 is live!
- Fixed a bug that occurred if you sided with bandits against the knight in a random encounter and prevented the battle from ending.
- Fixed a bug that made some of the cambrai quests accessible from rennes.
- Fixed a bug that prevented vettori from crafting a crossbow string from belts.
- Fixed a bug that made various rennes quests to be available in the following chapters.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from receiving new weapons talent points after training sessions.
- Fixed some incorrect images of various poisons and faulty interactions with them.
- Fixed a bug with enemies spawning endlessly if the player has a torture mask equipped.
- Fixed some errors in russian and english localizations.
- Fixed some other various minor bugs and issues.
OST is live!
Now available on Steam: Original 11 soundtracks composed by super talented Mikhail Kazakov (KMS). Grab the Deluxe edition to get the OST and the Artbook.
Steam Trading Cards unlocked!
This is a big milestone for us, and we can't wait for you to dive into the world of collecting badges, cards, and other exciting goodies.
