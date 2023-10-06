Patch 1.03, OST and Trading Cards

Hi everyone,

The release of Heads Will Roll: Reforged is booming: we are proud to hold the line on the Steam Popular & Trending tab, boasting an impressive 90% Positive Review Score!

If you haven't already, now is the perfect time to grab your copy. We're offering a fantastic 15% discount on the game, exclusively on Steam.

But that's not all! We have some exciting news that we can't wait to share with you:

Patch 1.03 is live!

Fixed a bug that occurred if you sided with bandits against the knight in a random encounter and prevented the battle from ending.

Fixed a bug that made some of the cambrai quests accessible from rennes.

Fixed a bug that prevented vettori from crafting a crossbow string from belts.

Fixed a bug that made various rennes quests to be available in the following chapters.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from receiving new weapons talent points after training sessions.

Fixed some incorrect images of various poisons and faulty interactions with them.

Fixed a bug with enemies spawning endlessly if the player has a torture mask equipped.

Fixed some errors in russian and english localizations.

Fixed some other various minor bugs and issues.

OST is live!

Now available on Steam: Original 11 soundtracks composed by super talented Mikhail Kazakov (KMS). Grab the Deluxe edition to get the OST and the Artbook.

Steam Trading Cards unlocked!

This is a big milestone for us, and we can't wait for you to dive into the world of collecting badges, cards, and other exciting goodies.