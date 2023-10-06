Multiqueuing & Buxfixing Patch | IWC 0.86 Beta Patch Notes

[www.infinitywarsclassic.com](www.infinitywarsclassic.com)
Major Feature
Multiqueuing
New Quick play option is now available in the play menu. This will allow you to select from any or all online game modes and queue for each mode simultaneously, making finding an opponent quicker and easier than ever!
Bugfixes
General Fixes
- Changed Experience icon to use the orignal Infinity wars icon
- Fixed daily quests selecting rift-run quests
- Fixed Card grid overlapping Coyle Singularity purity selection panel
- Fixed the notification text when a timeout occurs to properly show the opponents name that we timed out with.
Card Fixes
- Fixed Crystal of Madness drawing with two cards in hand
- Fixed missing art for Koro Finder of ways Artifact
- Fixed editing card name in deck builder switching selected card
- Fixed Nero's Experiments not granting undead tag
- Fixed Exalted Firebrands exhaust duration
- Stabilized unstable bomb bot. Will now trigger if on field alone. Now correctly triggers at start of combat
