Multiqueuing & Buxfixing Patch | IWC 0.86 Beta Patch Notes

Major Feature

Multiqueuing

New Quick play option is now available in the play menu. This will allow you to select from any or all online game modes and queue for each mode simultaneously, making finding an opponent quicker and easier than ever!

Bugfixes

General Fixes

Changed Experience icon to use the orignal Infinity wars icon

Fixed daily quests selecting rift-run quests

Fixed Card grid overlapping Coyle Singularity purity selection panel

Fixed the notification text when a timeout occurs to properly show the opponents name that we timed out with.

Card Fixes

Fixed Crystal of Madness drawing with two cards in hand

Fixed missing art for Koro Finder of ways Artifact

Fixed editing card name in deck builder switching selected card

Fixed Nero's Experiments not granting undead tag

Fixed Exalted Firebrands exhaust duration

Stabilized unstable bomb bot. Will now trigger if on field alone. Now correctly triggers at start of combat

