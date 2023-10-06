Patch 1.043

Changelog:

Added a missing shader into the footstep detector, fixing the inability to play footsteps in some scenarios. (And causing errors in the log.)

Added an additional check to disable the Debug logging on the final build as previous one clearly didn't work.

Credits sequence - Fixed the ability to pause the game, that was not intended as it is meant to be synced with the music ending.

Realm of the rogue - New portal effect has been added.

Realm of the rogue - Other bosses will now be randomly picked instead of just one.

Realm of the rogue - Character will no longer slightly levitate after regenerating the floor.

Realm of the rogue - No longer can open the main menu when the card UI is on the screen.

Realm of the rogue - Lobby - Fixed minor lighting issues.

Realm of the rogue - Now when starting Realm of The Rogue, gamepad will now be able to interact with the card menu.