v5-2718 changelog

Fix abnormal AI performance caused by faulty neural network cells

Fixed bugs with abnormal values of [Heart Method - Deadlock], [Heart Method - Persistent], [Heart Method - Extinction].

Fixed a bug where the trading system could not synchronize trading items

Fixed a bug in self-upgrading exercises that mistakenly deducted cultivation

Fixed a bug where the power of the heart source was deducted incorrectly in the self-upgrading of the heart method

The setting interface adds game FAQ to solve some local bugs

The Lock Demon Tower adds lighting

The village increased its lighting

Heart Source Magic Realm adds lighting