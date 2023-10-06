 Skip to content

三界 update for 6 October 2023

v5-2718 changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12371909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix abnormal AI performance caused by faulty neural network cells
Fixed bugs with abnormal values of [Heart Method - Deadlock], [Heart Method - Persistent], [Heart Method - Extinction].
Fixed a bug where the trading system could not synchronize trading items
Fixed a bug in self-upgrading exercises that mistakenly deducted cultivation
Fixed a bug where the power of the heart source was deducted incorrectly in the self-upgrading of the heart method

The setting interface adds game FAQ to solve some local bugs
The Lock Demon Tower adds lighting
The village increased its lighting
Heart Source Magic Realm adds lighting

