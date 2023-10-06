v5-2718 changelog
Fix abnormal AI performance caused by faulty neural network cells
Fixed bugs with abnormal values of [Heart Method - Deadlock], [Heart Method - Persistent], [Heart Method - Extinction].
Fixed a bug where the trading system could not synchronize trading items
Fixed a bug in self-upgrading exercises that mistakenly deducted cultivation
Fixed a bug where the power of the heart source was deducted incorrectly in the self-upgrading of the heart method
The setting interface adds game FAQ to solve some local bugs
The Lock Demon Tower adds lighting
The village increased its lighting
Heart Source Magic Realm adds lighting
Changed files in this update