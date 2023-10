Share · View all patches · Build 12371884 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy



Thank you for playing "Cabin of Shadows".

We have updated the game today with the following fixes.

-Tutorial has been added.

The tutorial can be accessed from the "Tutorial" button on the bottom left of the menu screen.

-"Ghost" is now initially added to the deck.

-Room creators can now change game settings after a match.

-Fixed matching issues.

The development team is working on further updates. Please stay tuned for the next update.