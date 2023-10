Hey Hellsweepers!

We have some good news for everyone: Hellsweeper VR’s first big update has arrived. This patch includes the much-anticipated adjustments to XP balancing, including a fix for a bug that caused reduced XP gains in co-op mode. Additionally, improved co-op fixes, and overall difficulty balancing.

You can view the extensive patch notes in-game in the Hall - the board on the left is listed with all the live changes.