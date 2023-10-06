Summary
Patch 0.101 features a lot of stabilization fixes. We've been listening to everyone's feedback on our Steam forums and https://discord.gg/Saleblazers to prioritize these tasks below!
We will continue to bugfix and polish gameplay based on player feedback before moving on to new acts towards 1.0.
Quest Markers
In this patch we're introducing a brand new quest marker feature. Once you set a quest to be active via your Quest Journal (J), your map will display a large circle showing you an approximate area to investigate.
Hopefully this will strike a great balance and still maintain the feeling of solving puzzles, while avoiding moments where you have no idea where to go.
We'll be rolling out quest markers to quests gradually, so not all quests will have quest markers yet.
⭐ New Features
- Added quest markers to many starting quests
- Farming Scythe should give more yield when used on crops now
- Farming Scythe will only harvest grown crops, letting you farm different growth phase crops easier
- Fixed a bug with the Employee Crafting tab not showing on crafting benches in the live build, effectively adding the ability to have employees craft items
➡️ Gameplay Changes
- Clothing rack should now hold medium items, so they will be able to fit clothes
- Armor equipment now grants significantly more armor
- Police will now require a higher bounty before they send their first patrol, because it was too unforgiving before
- Being chased by police no longer prevents the player from teleporting, since being chased needs to be polished more first
- Increased damage modifier of Deagle from 18x to 22x
- Added Copper meteor crater south of Pop Pop's Shop Shop
- Changed "STAFF" floor to be called "EMPLOYEES ONLY" to better communicate its purpose
- Added additional path to Pop Pop's House and Kazai Village to make early game pathing smoother
- Adjusted Kazai Castle, Kazai Outskirts, Kazai Village, and Meteor game zone borders to be more accurate
- Freda's quest should now give you a Bamboo Hoe, Watering Can, Farming Scythe from anywhere on the map and added better quest triggers
- Invincible ghoul reworked to be health regenerating ghoul for a better gameplay experience
- Added the option for many more NPC shops across the map to purchase items from you
- Reworked zipline placement in Wetlands to be more useful
- Moved Rune near Ambrosia's tent to be more accessible
- Bamboo Crossbow is now available to craft by default in the Weapon Forge
- Added new Meteorite Researcher NPCs to the Crater
- Pop Pop is moved again farther from the shop so that people can build better in front of their house and not kill him on accident from cutting down trees
- Ziplines in Crater camp now require unlocking the Zipline Anchor near them
- Significantly reduced the amount of time it takes to aim down sights
- Reduced FOV zoom of the AWP from 3.6 to 2 and regular guns from 1.4 to 1.1
- Removed screenshake when hitting things with melee attacks to make gameplay smoother
- Changed knockback of first knife combo hit so that it is easier to follow up on more attacks
- Totem dialogue now says "Free" instead of "$0"
- Moved Pop Pop to the front of the shop instead of being on the side
- Ghouls in swamp are no longer blind
- Balanced swamp ghoul spawners
- Fixed winery props and static meshes to solve collider issues
- Props in the Winery are now illegal
- Removed lunge from problematic apex attack
- Reduced vertical recoil of revolver from 4 to 2
- Heavily nerfed interest rate of Barnaby's bank interest rate
- Removed bat from Catfish Shopkeeper
- Added additional staircase to Glasses Shop
- Shepherd cores in Leyasoon's room are no longer locked
🎨 Art Changes
- The previous fix for legs running weirdly didn't catch all cases, but now it should be fixed in all cases
- Berry bush material doesn't move as much in the wind
- Flattened parts of Pop Pop's Shop Plot so that players can build around it better
- Fixed small seam between chunks in Pop Pop's Shop Plot
- Improved waterfall visuals
- Lowered the amount of color bleed during noon
- Removed disorienting whoosh FX when you sprinted fast enough for a sprint attack
- Weapon melee trail is more subtle than before now
- Fixed issue where weapon wasn't being held properly when going on ziplines
🎷 Audio Changes
- Fixed bug where music was way too loud (so please consider turning on music!)
- Updated new music for when Pop Pop's Shop Shop is closed
- Balanced waterfall levels in tutorial
- Adjusted boom box audio levels to not be as loud
- Balanced Kazai Castle and Kazai Village music levels
- Updated Kazai Shop Plot ambient audio
- Balanced Leyasoon's cutscene and boss fight audio levels
- Adjusted music timing in Leyasoon's cutscenes
- Lowered audio levels of cloth locomotion audio
- Reduced audio levels of something that we don't want to spoil
- Lowered audio levels of shop level up noises
- Balanced Zena's music levels
- Replaced teleport sound effect
- Removed excess hit damage sfx
- Adjusted volume for Research Bench sounds
- Added new research sounds
- Removed unnecessary money throw sound
⚙️ Optimizations
- NPC Death Boxes should no longer be saved which will greatly assist long play session performance
- Optimized encounter manager to not iterate through so many encounters, reducing frame time on average from ~0.04ms to ~0.0ms
- Removed extraneous function calls when unloading a chunk with crafting tables in it
- Significantly reduced the texture resolution of most outfits
- Non-instanced grass meshes removed from Pop Pop's house, which should help with framerate
- Slightly improved Zena's fight arena by reducing particle emitters
🛠️ Fixes
- Fixed starting cutscene for the tutorial prologue or Pop Pop's quest not waiting for every player in the lobby to join before starting, which also fixes things such as him facing the wrong direction
- Fixed being unable to save/load max HP (from Anvil) when going to someone else's server
- Fixed issue with some save files that couldn't be loaded due to a bad navmesh state
- Fixed player skill mastery not saving sometimes
- Fixed player xp not saving sometimes
- Fixed potential disconnect with certain screens and non-English languages
- Fixed shop plot tiles not loading nav mesh tags properly due to physics code
- Fixed issue where customers couldn't locate items on the shop due to physics code
- Fixed Farmer Hat unable to be worn
- Fixed issue where it was difficult to place crops
- Reworked ID system so that there are fewer stray items that won't save properly instead of having to manually fix each one
- Reworked physics utility function so that it is more performant with fewer errors
- Fixed a bug where a Bellsworn Apex showed up instead of the proper revenge NPC
- Fixed Farming Scythe not damaging plants that didn't grow from seeds
- Fixed objects sometimes not spawning for clients when interacted with
- Fixed edge case where Pop Pop won't spawn during the day at his house when loading into The Island via custom map select
- Fixed issue where unlocking specialty UI doesn't immediately show the specialty categories / items on the shop sign and required a reopen
- Fixed crafting employees potentially getting stuck on the crafting station
- Fixed several edge cases that would prevent employees from doing their task
- Fixed another potential disconnect with gathering UI and saving
- Fixed another potential disconnect with the save button
- Fixed another potential disconnect with save system
- Fixed another potential disconnect with haggling system
- Fixed another potential disconnect with the cash register
- Fixed another potential disconnect with level loading system
- Fixed another potential disconnect with employees placing item into displays
- Fixed another potential disconnect with inverse kinematics system
- Fixed potential disconnect with drop table reading system
- Fixed potential disconnect with attribute system
- Fixed potential disconnect with customer AI
- Fixed potential disconnect when an item destroys itself
- Fixed potential disconnect with starting dialogue
- Fixed potential disconnect with navmesh
- Fixed another potential disconnect with the employee system
- Plant should now scale interactable on growth phase
- Fixed plants that weren't at full growth phase still causing full harvest
- Fixed errant wooden trays being found all over the world
- Adjusted interactable on Tomato Crop to be easier to pick up
- Fixed scale of wheat and corn crops when they're growing
- Removed code that would sometimes delete save data when an object is destroyed
- Fixed missing backface on blueprint prop
- Fixed missing collider on spiral ramp to Aiden's house
- Fixed flying through wind sock not completing Aiden's glider quest
- Fixed treasure around the starting plot that was previously dev locked
- Updated map proxy atlas, since it was out of date
- Fixed loading screen not stretching properly, especially for ultrawide monitors
- Fixed employee table hire button hidden on ultrawide monitors
- Fixed collision issue that prevented players from going through the Castle Door Frame buildable
- Fixed Fisher Hat and Futuristic Glasses collision and hold sockets
- Fixed soft lock of customers not able to move by not allowing the first shop floor to be set to anything other than Plot
- Fixed player able to fall through water in Gulper cave below Aiden's house
- Fixed interactable size for Modern Full Fridge
- Fixed interactable for many light source items and beds
- Removed some bad console commands
- Fixed interactable for Electric Shop Sign
- Fixed another potential disconnect with the employee gather task UI
- Fixed collider for Modern Counter
- Fixed nav mesh near Researcher camp, which fixes Researcher NPCs from walking into the campfire and dying
- Fixed some missing golf cart quest lines and dialogue errors
- Fixed missing Researcher voice lines
- Fixed incorrect UVs on the waterfall mesh that caused it to go backwards in one section
- Fixed dynamic shops in Barry's Bazaar having editable signs
- Fixed exception with localization code on certain text in the Shop Policy and lobby screens
- Fixed several potential disconnect for more employee system code
- Added more edge case support to employee tasks that would leave them stuck sometimes
- Fixed Aiden's quest not triggering when going through windsocks
- Fixed potential softlock with Researcher cave quest progression
- Polished more prop interactables and hold sockets
- Fixed Quarry zipline unloading too early
- Fixed seams in desert
- Fixed mission collision in Leyasoon's room
- Fixed z-fighting in Leyasoon's room
- Removed some floating trees and Shepherd pieces in the desert
- Probable fix to some users lagging when seeing Shepherds in the desert
- Fixed a networking issue with Freda's quest
- Fixed an issue where someone from a faction couldn't hit their own faction when they should (customers, starting prologue tutorial NPCs)
- Rebuilt AI visibility around Bamboo Forest to fix spawner issues around Pop Pop's Shop Shop
- Fixed nav mesh around Researcher Cave
- Fixed players who rebound inventory being unable to open the building menu
- Fixed building menu not opening when switching to the Bamboo Construction Hammer while inventory is open
- Fixed issue with being kicked to title when mining ores in the mine
- Fixed issue with pink Sake material
- Fixed bug where building has infinite range sometimes if snapping
- Fixed bowls and cups not stacking
👕 Clipping Clothing Fixes
- Fixed clothes clipping when wearing M Investor pants and M Cowboy Gunslinger shirt
- Fixed clothes clipping when wearing M Investor shirt and M Fisher shirt
- Fixed clothes clipping when wearing F Airstrafer Boots and F Sweatpants
Thanks for reading the patch notes!
- Michael
Changed depots in developer branch