Full Gear update for 6 October 2023

Full Gear v2.2.1

Full Gear v2.2.1 · Last edited 6 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, adventurers! I hope you're enjoying the Reapers. There's gonna be less... but not zero.

Small patch to fix some outstanding issues that stood out during testing lately. Especially some enemies being never really a threat.

v2.2.1: Patch

Added: the Gridlock! Rare utility that Calms all enemies in a large radius.
Added: visual for the Rings of Disease, when using a Gadget
Added: visual for the Force Connectors, when aiming a bullet
Added: different animations for attacking with different Conjurers
Buffed: Pressurer now starts with some bullets ready
Buffed: Slashers' debuffs last longer (10+2L -> 15+3L), and they also apply Malus Resistance
Buffed: Projectors Forcefields health 15 -> 25
Buffed: Assassins now gain 12 turns of Critter after throwing their knife
Buffed: Pounder Droids now have 12 -> 9 Max Charge, meaning they slam quicker
Buffed: all minibosses now have slightly improved stats (mostly attack)
Buffed: Flux Repressor's base Attack/Crit/Sight, "Coldslash" strength, and "Broken Inside"/"Boiling Rage" healing, move frequency
Buffed: Aerolimax' base Attack/Health, "I Am The Wind" Disconnect/strength, "Unload the Unknown" strength, move frequency
Nerfed: Liz' Reaper spawn chance is halved (now 2Curse)
Nerfed: Devi's Reaper spawn chance is, uh... eighthed? (now 0.5Curse)
Nerfed: Bombs can no longer destroy Titanium- or Boss-quality items
Changed: Liz' Goals are now shown on the title screen
Fixed: Bio-Enhancer didn't have an inventory sprite
Fixed: Programmer's UI was a little ugly
Fixed: The Ruby Medal's Burning didn't work (is now Burning 2)

