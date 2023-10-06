Full Gear v2.2.1

Hello, adventurers! I hope you're enjoying the Reapers. There's gonna be less... but not zero.

Small patch to fix some outstanding issues that stood out during testing lately. Especially some enemies being never really a threat.

v2.2.1: Patch

Added: the Gridlock! Rare utility that Calms all enemies in a large radius.

Added: visual for the Rings of Disease, when using a Gadget

Added: visual for the Force Connectors, when aiming a bullet

Added: different animations for attacking with different Conjurers

Buffed: Pressurer now starts with some bullets ready

Buffed: Slashers' debuffs last longer (10+2L -> 15+3L), and they also apply Malus Resistance

Buffed: Projectors Forcefields health 15 -> 25

Buffed: Assassins now gain 12 turns of Critter after throwing their knife

Buffed: Pounder Droids now have 12 -> 9 Max Charge, meaning they slam quicker

Buffed: all minibosses now have slightly improved stats (mostly attack)

Buffed: Flux Repressor's base Attack/Crit/Sight, "Coldslash" strength, and "Broken Inside"/"Boiling Rage" healing, move frequency

Buffed: Aerolimax' base Attack/Health, "I Am The Wind" Disconnect/strength, "Unload the Unknown" strength, move frequency

Nerfed: Liz' Reaper spawn chance is halved (now 2Curse)

Nerfed: Devi's Reaper spawn chance is, uh... eighthed? (now 0.5Curse)

Nerfed: Bombs can no longer destroy Titanium- or Boss-quality items

Changed: Liz' Goals are now shown on the title screen

Fixed: Bio-Enhancer didn't have an inventory sprite

Fixed: Programmer's UI was a little ugly

Fixed: The Ruby Medal's Burning didn't work (is now Burning 2)