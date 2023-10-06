Game shop and other news

We have launched a cosmetic in-game shop!

Once you buy the game, many of you will spend hundreds, thousands, and even tens of thousands of hours in Wild Terra 2. However, monthly server fees are a large expense, and since we have no investors or publishers, the project is entirely funded by players purchasing additional packs and cosmetics. We are launching the shop largely for additional support. Thanks to everyone who supports Wild Terra 2!

To celebrate the store opening -10% OFF on Runes (game currency) until October 22! Runes can also be purchased on our website https://www.wildterra2.com/

What are we working on?

Very soon a new Witchcraft skill will appear in the game. Get ingredients and body parts, brew potions and elixirs, use special silver swords and bracelets, as well as new abilities to skillfully deal with monsters!