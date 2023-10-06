 Skip to content

Realm of Dread update for 6 October 2023

Realm of Dread v0.2.1 - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

v0.2.1 (6th Oct 2023)

-Fixed opening inventory during the cutscene in Chapter I.
-Fixed another bug causing inventory stuck on the screen.
-Added a tutorial for Glowsticks

